Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mackay taxi driver was stabbed by a passenger who couldn't pay his fare.
A Mackay taxi driver was stabbed by a passenger who couldn't pay his fare. Rob Williams
Crime

Taxi driver stabbed during terrifying encounter

Janessa Ekert
by
29th May 2019 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE terrifying moment a passenger plunged a knife into a taxi driver because he couldn't pay the fare has been detailed in Mackay District Court.

The victim needed surgery and stitches to close the wound on his forearm that resulted from the attack on August 23 last year.

Joshua Barry Davis had ordered a cab to take him from a petrol station in Mount Pleasant to Slade Point just before midnight.

When the cab arrived, Davis said he's left his bank card at the station and couldn't pay the fare. He opened the door and tried to leave but the driver grabbed his arm to stop him.

Davis grabbed a knife from near his waist and stabbed the driver's arm before running away. A knife with the victim's DNA was found at Davis' home.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to wounding as well as a raft of other charges including evading a fare and possessing a knife in a public place.

The court was told he had already spent about nine months in custody.

"Taxi drivers are vulnerable. They drive people at night and they're alone in the car with people and that's why the courts say an attack on cab drivers has to be treated seriously," Judge Julie Dick said.

Davis was jailed for two years with immediate parole. Convictions were recorded.

joshua barry davis mackay courts mackay crime mackay district court mackay police mackay taxis
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Works progress on major new community park

    premium_icon Works progress on major new community park

    News The West Coffs pedestrian bridge has been swung into position with works well under way on $1.2 million family and dog park.

    • 29th May 2019 4:00 PM
    Do you think drones make the best shark spotters?

    premium_icon Do you think drones make the best shark spotters?

    News Drones were increasingly deployed following a spate of shark attacks

    Highway detour for road repairs

    Highway detour for road repairs

    News Southbound traffic will detour off the Pacific Highway.

    Thai cave hero to speak on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Thai cave hero to speak on the Coffs Coast

    News Australian of the Year Dr Richard Harris will explain the rescue.