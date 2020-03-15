Menu
A taxi driver has been attacked by a man with a baton and robbed after he dropped off a passenger.
Crime

Taxi driver attacked with baton in savage robbery

by Luke Mortimer
15th Mar 2020 9:14 AM
A TAXI driver has been attacked by a man with a baton and robbed after he dropped off a woman in Cudgen last night.

Tweed Byron Police are appealing for help from the public in the wake of the brutal attack about 10.30pm on Saturday.

Police have been told a woman flagged down a taxi, driven by a 57-year-old man, on Turnock St, between Elrond Rd and Pearl St.

The woman told the driver she wanted to go to Altona Rd, Cudgen to meet with a friend and on arrival a white hatchback pulled up behind the taxi.

A man exited the vehicle and allegedly struck the taxi driver in the face with a baton before the woman stole cash from inside the vehicle.

The taxi driver told police he was attacked when he dropped off a woman at Cudgen. Picture: iStock
The pair then fled in the hatchback, which was spotted heading south on Tweed Cost Rd.

The taxi driver suffered facial injuries and was treated by paramedics from NSW Ambulance.

Police have launched an investigation into the assault and robbery.

They want to speak with a man and woman "who many be able to assist with the investigation".

The woman has been described as of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, with a medium build, aged between 25 and 30, last seen wearing shorts and a green hooded jumper.

The man has been described as about 182cm tall, with a medium build, last seen wearing a grey beanie, white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam vision to come forward. Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

