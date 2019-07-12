Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Tax return chaos as myGov crashes

by Frank Chung
12th Jul 2019 11:06 AM

 

The Australian government's myGov portal has gone down.

As of 10am AEST on Friday, the online portal millions of Australians must now use to access their employer payment summaries in order to file their tax returns was unavailable.

The ATO tweeted, "Some of our services (incl. the portals & our online services via myGov) are currently unavailable or experiencing slowness. We're working on the issue & apologise for the inconvenience. Stay tuned for updates."

myGov tweeted, "There are currently some technical difficulties, including some people not being able to access myGov. We apologise for any inconvenience. We are urgently investigating the issue and we're working hard to fix this as quickly as possible."

The myGov website, which brings together government services including the ATO, Centrelink, Medicare and child support into one place, was launched in May 2013 but many Australians will be only now be activating their account.

Due to the rollout of Single Touch Payroll, many employees are not receiving a payment summary - previously known as a group certificate - for the first time. Instead they must register for myGov, and from there myATO, to access their information.

It comes after the union representing tax office workers warned the changes, combined with the government's just-legislated income tax cuts, were leading to unprecedented call volumes and crippling operations.

More to come.

 

An attempt to access myGov on Friday returned this message.
An attempt to access myGov on Friday returned this message.

 

It was later replaced by a “proxy error”.
It was later replaced by a “proxy error”.

 

 

frank.chung@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
editors picks mygov tax tax returns

Top Stories

    The Coffs invention which has the NBA and EPL on the phone

    premium_icon The Coffs invention which has the NBA and EPL on the phone

    News COFFS Harbour's Craig Hubbard has his sights on global sporting markets after inventing an innovative device to prevent and repair ankle injuries.

    • 12th Jul 2019 12:01 PM
    Roadwork delays on Waterfall Way

    premium_icon Roadwork delays on Waterfall Way

    News Road works cause delays on Waterfall Way.

    Cultural and Civic Space in limbo

    premium_icon Cultural and Civic Space in limbo

    News Several amendments and three hours later there was still no outcome.

    Benny Looker rides Sacred Day to victory in Grafton Cup

    premium_icon Benny Looker rides Sacred Day to victory in Grafton Cup

    Racing Carnival Leading Northern Rivers jockey wins $160,000 July Carnival feature