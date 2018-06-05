Tax breaks for supporting rescue chopper

SKY EYE: Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight taking a closer look at the work of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

SKY EYE: Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight taking a closer look at the work of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Trevor Veale

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service is seeking public support for its end-of-financial-year appeal.

Chief executive Richard Jones OAM said last year 449 people were assisted during the months of June, July and August and predicts another busy winter.

"Last June we were called to 132 missions across our three bases in Newcastle, Tamworth and Lismore, an average of four missions per day,” he said.

"Missions included motor vehicle, motorbike and quad bike accidents, search and rescues, urgent inter-hospital transfers, farming accidents and neonatal transfers.

"People were assisted from a diverse range of locations.

"Since 1975 the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has relied on community support and our end of financial year appeal is an important part of our annual fundraising program.

"Small or large, every amount donated will stay locally and help to ensure the helicopter can continue to fly 24-7 as a free service.”

By the end of 2018 the service is expected to assist close to 2000 people.

Donations made before June 30 are tax deductible.

Visit www.rescuehelicopter.com.au/eofy-appeal or call 1800 155 155.