Taurua ready to coach Silver Ferns and Lightning

NETBALL: Noeline Taurua says she's ready to manage an impressive dual coaching role, after she officially took the helm of the Silver Ferns.

Netball New Zealand made the announcement on Thursday, with next year's World Cup in England firmly in their sights. The respected mentor will also continue her work with the Sunshine Coast in the Australian league in 2019, after propelling them to two premierships in as many years.

She is contracted there until the end of next season.

Taurua, who hails from New Zealand, is looking forward to coaching the Silver Ferns and said she could manage both duties.

"I am very fortunate that most major international netball events are scheduled outside the Suncorp Super Netball season, enabling me to dedicate adequate time and attention to both roles,” she said.

"Netball New Zealand and Sunshine Coast Lightning have given significant consideration to my coaching schedule and reached an agreement that will see me share my time between both teams.

"I am very appreciative of the opportunity to take this step forward in my career and want to acknowledge the extraordinary level of support and encouragement I have received from my family, Sunshine Coast Lightning, Netball New Zealand and the general netball community.”

Lightning CEO Danielle Smith said the club supported her.

"We have worked closely with both Noeline and Netball New Zealand to afford her the opportunity to perform both roles and are confident she will be able to perform them both successfully,” she said.

"Noeline's work ethic, coaching expertise and people skills are second to none and we believe our club can only benefit from her adopting this dual role as it will create additional opportunities for her to learn and grow as a coach.”

Recently re-signed Sunshine Coast defender and Karla Pretorius said the players were behind Taurua.

A South African representative, she said the appointment could enhance her game.

"I relish a challenge and I'm excited at the prospect of coming up against a new and improved New Zealand squad,” Pretorius said. "Noeline is an incredible coach and with her skill and heart, I have no doubt she will add value to the Silver Ferns.”

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said they were delighted to welcome Taurua to the fold.

"Her knowledge of the game is immense and Noeline is well respected by the athletes and netball community, which is hugely important building towards next year's Netball World Cup,” she said.

New Zealand made a relatively early exit from the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April. Taurua's first duties as Silver Ferns coach will be the Quad Series in September.