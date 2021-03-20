Tattoos, a mullet and ciggies: Footy’s bygone era

Remember when players would celebrate a Grand Final win with a cigarette minutes later? Robert McGhie does. He chats to Jon Anderson about footy’s bygone era.

It was a bygone era and no image captured it better than this iconic shot of rugged Richmond centre half-back Robbie "Bones" McGhie on the MCG after the 1974 Grand Final.

McGhie had just played a vital role in Richmond's second successive premiership and in the aftermath craved nothing more than a "gasper" and a cold beer as the now 70-year-old recalled during the week.

The tattoos: "I got them when I was 16 at Tottenham Technical College. I had to wear long sleeve jumpers when playing footy at school. It was just a fad for me and my mates to get them on our arms. The old ones are gone because they faded, so 10 years ago I got them all made into just two from 13, one big coloured fish and a Tiger from my shoulder to elbow. The original ones were eagles, viking ships, snakes, black panthers, etc."

Robert McGhie in 1973. Picture: Rennie Ellis Photographic Archive.

Cigarettes: "The old boot studders were sensational people. It was straight into their room at halftime for a puff before coach Tommy (Hafey) came down. They would have been Benson and Hedges or Viscount. A few of us smoked casually, blokes like Balmey (Neil Balme), Royce (Hart) but he never bought 'em, Dicky Clay, The Whale (Brian Roberts) and Craig McKellar. Our old doctor Billy Grainger used to smoke and give me one after training."

Lace-up jumpers: "We got them from a bloke named Vic Hill in Adelaide. A lot of us wore them - Royce Hart, Francis Bourke, KB (Kevin Bartlett) and Sheeds (Kevin Sheedy). They were fantastic to wear, warm and hard to tackle. There was no way you could get your finger caught but that's why they gave them away."

Robert McGhie successfully punches the ball clear of a pack of players.

Mullets: "I had the original mullets. We were Sharpies, the old crestknit shirts, pinstripe pants with Mediterranean shoes, Cuban heels."

Footy today: "I don't like it and don't watch it. Yes, they are better athletes but there are too many rule changes, and too many blokes running off the ground."

FREEMAN'S UNLIKELY LINK TO BOXING LEGEND

The death of boxing great Marvellous Marvin Hagler was felt in Melbourne by an unlikely source, none other than Sydney Olympic gold medallist Cathy Freeman.

The pair struck up a friendship via their involvement with the Laureus Academy, an organisation that annually judges the "Oscars" of sport but one that more importantly helps make life easier for underprivileged kids around the globe.

In 2016 they were pictured together at the Laureus Awards in Berlin, with Hagler describing Freeman as "a sweetheart who does a great job".

"Thanks Marv," was Freeman's reply.

THE MCGUIRE STORY YOU HAVEN'T HEARD

Interesting to note where some of the support has come from that has enabled National Indigenous Radio Service to continue broadcasting AFL games across the country.

A look at the sponsors over the past three years reveals a company that trades under McGuire Media having worked in conjunction with RMIT from 2019 to provide Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and School of Media Communication students with a pathway to AFL broadcasting.

I guess Eddie McGuire helping Indigenous kids fulfil their dreams doesn't make quite the same headlines as other narratives.

ST KEVIN'S MAKES HISTORY ON WATER

History was created at Lake Nagambie with St Kevin's winning its first Associated Private Schools Head of the River title.

The boys who wear the green, gold and blue have previously finished second four times in an event that has very much been the domain of the "old" APS schools since it was first run and won by Melbourne Grammar over Scotch College on the Yarra River in June, 1868.

In the ensuing years Scotch has been the dominant school ahead of Geelong Grammar, Melbourne Grammar, Wesley College and The Geelong College (winning 142 between them), with Caulfield and Haileybury yet to get their names on the trophy.

BOXING GREAT: MUNDINE-ZERAFA FIGHT EXPOSED FLAW IN SYSTEM

Former world junior lightweight boxing champion Barry Michael has seen boxers die from what takes place in the ring, which is why the events in Bendigo last Saturday week hurt him so much.

"I love the sport and it's been my life, but 'Choc' Mundine should never have been allowed to fight Michael Zerafa," Michael, 65, said.

"It comes back to the control boards in each state, because my understanding is if NSW granted 'Choc' a license then there is nothing the Victorian Professional Boxing and Combat Sports could do to stop it, which is clearly a failed system."

Summer football in Darwin is a huge winner, Jon Anderson says.

HOT

MARVELLOUS MARVIN HAGLER

Versatile, durable, hard hitting and blessed with a rare chin. Plus he stayed retired.

GILLON McLACHLAN

For his single-handed attempt to keep the mullet in vogue at corporate level.

FOOTBALL IN DARWIN

From a first-time attendee, this is a diamond that will one day explode.

NOT

BOXING CONTROL BOARDS

It's in their hands to prevent ramshackle events such as the Mundine debacle.

PROFESSIONAL GOLFERS

Why are they still allowed to take so much time over putts? And then miss.

AUSTRALIA IN AMERICA'S CUP

Our yachtsmen sail for every other country, so let's give them a home boat to compete in.

