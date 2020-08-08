Mayor pens his opinion on the border closure

'To let down our guard and risk letting the virus in right now, is not an option and I won’t accept … that it is inevitable,' writes Tom Tate.

THE decision by the Premier to close the borders this week was not an easy one - but it was the right one.

We are living in uncertain times. As we watch the case numbers and death toll continue to rise in Victoria, we need to be more vigilant than ever to protect the Gold Coast and wider Queensland from this insidious disease.

We are proof that by being vigilant, strong on compliance and working together, we can keep our economy open and protect our lifestyle.

It has also fallen on Queensland's shoulders to be keepers of elite sport - the AFL, NRL and Super Netball to name just a few.

To not only enable Australians to continue to enjoy sport but to also keep those industries alive is a huge responsibility which we proudly accept and will staunchly protect.

Watching Richmond's Dustin Martin take a hanger at Carrara or Melbourne's Cam Smith carve it up at Robina at some stage, will hopefully bring some joy and a small glimmer of hope for those doing it tough in the southern states.

It has also been a boost for our economy, with many of our accommodation houses hosting officials, teams, their support staff and families for the foreseeable future. Council initially resolved to contribute $125,000 to the AFL to get the first hub up and running and in accommodation alone this investment has now returned more than $25m.

In saying this, I feel deeply about the impact the border closures continue to have on tourism and border businesses. The city is taking some enormous hits and I continue to lobby the State and Federal Governments to keep providing support and financial relief for those hit hardest.

But to let down our guard and risk letting the virus in right now, is not an option and I won't accept commentary that it is inevitable.

Gold Coasters are resilient and innovative and Queenslanders are incredibly loyal. I know they will come and support our city as we continue to navigate through this disaster.

So Gold Coasters, I'm asking you not only to be patient and kind during this period, but to get along and barrack loudly for the Titans and the Suns who may never again play so many home games in one season!

And last but not least, social distancing remains key in this battle. Even when we are walking along our beautiful esplanades and beaches, we need to keep it up. I am especially calling on the younger ones to do their bit. It's not hard and won't impact your great Gold Coast weekend.

