Taste of Sevens to hit stadium

TODAY will see the fast-paced action of sevens rugby hit the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

This year's Ella 7s Coffs Harbour is once again the flagship Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Rugby Union 7s tournament.

Last night the tournament kicked off with women's pool games and today both the men and women will be playing their way toward this evening's finals.

The stadium will be packed with 400 players, 20 state class referees and ball boys and 20 officials from the Australian Rugby Union, NSW Rugby Union and LMRDT.

The tournament is the premier Indigenous Rugby Union 7s Tournament in Australia and is a key marketing tool to bring the game to a wider Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population.

Last year saw the Knightriders win the men's divion while Redfern took home the women's prize.

With some new teams entering this year, can they defend their titles?