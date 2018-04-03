Menu
LISTEN IN: Don't miss the KEYS Youth Hub Battle of the Bands competition.
LISTEN IN: Don't miss the KEYS Youth Hub Battle of the Bands competition. Contributed
Taste of our local musical talents

Rachel Vercoe
3rd Apr 2018 11:30 AM

ARE you ready to listen to the latest up-and-coming musical stars on the Coffs Coast?

Head down to the KEYS Youth Hub to support local bands and solo musicians as they battle it out to win a kickstart in their musical careers.

The KEYS Youth Hub battle of the bands kicked off on March 23 and is gearing up to find the Coffs Coast's winner.

With four heats, there's still a chance to watch the talent as they take front and centre stage before the grand final held in Youth Week on Thursday, April 19.

The competition is open to any style, genre and type of music with the major prize a 10-hour mentoring/recording session at Valley Sounds Recording Studio worth about $1000.

Participants are aged between 12 and 22 years and come from Kempsey to Grafton and everywhere in between.

For more information, phone Allan McKibbin on 0424 871 778.

