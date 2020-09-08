Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Tassie mum sentenced after home town ‘slag off’ assault

by Helen Kempton
8th Sep 2020 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

A MOTHER-of-three who disfigured the face of a visitor to Queenstown because she made disparaging remarks about the Tasmanian town while drinking in a local bar has been sentenced to seven months in jail.

Tamara Jane Drake, 34, now of Burnie, was in the Empire Hotel in her home town in October last year when she overheard the woman speaking on the phone.

Drake told police the visitor was putting Queenstown and its residents down.

Drake had a conversation with the woman before pushing her off her bar stool and punching her to the face 15 times, breaking her nose.

Others in the bar finally managed to restrain Drake.

The Supreme Court in Burnie heard the victim also had a cut to her eye and her face was swollen.

She later needed facial reconstruction surgery.

Tamara Drake. Picture: Facebook.
Tamara Drake. Picture: Facebook.

Justice Robert Pearce called Drake's crime a "public alcohol-fuelled violence" which caused serious injury to someone she did not even know.

Justice Pearce said Drake had not expressed remorse for her actions and had even told police she was trying to defend herself.

The CCTV footage from inside the bar showed that was not the case.

Drake pleaded guilty to a count of assault.

"While you have pleaded guilty you still seem not to understand the seriousness of what you did," Justice Pearce said.

He said the victim had no memory of the assault and suffered physical, psychological and financial fall out from the attack.

"She was embarrassed of her appearance and was off work for three months," Justice Pearce said.

"She has some residual facial scarring and changed facial appearance and has trouble sleeping."

Drake was ruled to be unsuitable for home detention because she had no local support network to help her with transporting the children to school and social activities.

The seven-month prison sentence was wholly suspended on the condition she not commit another offence punishable by a term of imprisonment.

She will also be subject to probation for 18 months.

 

helen.kempton@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Tassie mum sentenced after home town 'slag off' assault

TAMARA DRAKE
TAMARA DRAKE

More Stories

court crime tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM backs NSW response in COVID border wars

        Premium Content PM backs NSW response in COVID border wars

        News PM says if NSW had adopted the same measures as Victoria has in a roadmap proposed by Premier Daniel Andrews, then Sydney would be in lockdown too.

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        PAYBACK: Snappers hold nerve to sink Pirates

        Premium Content PAYBACK: Snappers hold nerve to sink Pirates

        Rugby Union Players use pain of 2019 as motivation as Downton proves the standout

        A walk through time from the comfort of a lounge

        Premium Content A walk through time from the comfort of a lounge

        Whats On Move over Google street view, this virtual tour brings a Coffs museum straight to...