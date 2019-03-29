TAS army is coming to town for Ocean Swims

WATER SPORTS: The Armidale School (TAS) has entered a record number of 110 students and staff in next week's Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims in what is a major boost for the competition.

The TAS team includes swimmers from years 6-12 and will make up more than one quarter of the entries in the 2km event.

"We love making the trip to Coffs for the annual Ocean Swims and it is great to see the students challenging themselves and achieving a goal they have set,” the school's media and communications manager Tim Hughes said.

Buses are organised for the event and will leave Armidale at dawn to make it in time for the 2km event.

The Ocean Swims have risen in popularity among the school community since two boys and a teacher from TAS first took part in 2003. Since 2016, the school has been co-ed and the team is now made up of over 30 per cent girls.

Some will undertake the swim because it is part of the school's Triple Crown Award - for those who complete the 2km Coffs Ocean Swim, the 14km City to Surf and the 111km Hawkesbury Canoe Classic during their time at the school.

Others will do it as part of triathlon training or just to achieve a personal goal.

TAS awards a trophy, the Pacific Plate, to the first student home in the 2km Ocean Swim event. Last year's recipient was Jesse Streeting, who competed in his first open water swim and rose to the challenge to come sixth overall from more than 300 finishers.

"It is great to see so many swimmers from inland regions taking part in the ocean swims,” event director Noel Phillips said.

The swim is also an important event for the Year 11 students doing their Bronze Medallion as part of Surf Life Saving with Sawtell Surf Club.

The event is being held on April 7. Visit villagesports.com.au for more information.