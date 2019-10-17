Tarzan star’s wife found stabbed to death

Actor Ron Ely as Tarzan in the ’60s series. Picture: Supplied

Actor Ron Ely as Tarzan in the ’60s series. Picture: Supplied

The wife of Tarzan actor Ron Ely has been found dead the couple's California home as a possible murder suspect was shot dead by police who were called to reports of a domestic dispute. "family disturbance".

Valerie Lundeen, a former Miss Florida winner, was reportedly found stabbed to death at the couple's property.

Ron Ely and his late wife, Valerie. Picture: Supplied

Ron Ely as Tarzan in the hit US TV series. Picture: Supplied

Police said they were called to reports of a "family disturbance involving the couple's son". He was killed by a police officer at the scene.

Valerie and Ron had been married for 35 years and have three children together, Kirsten, Kaitland and Cameron.

Actor Ely, 81, has been reported as safe by the Santa Barbara Sheriff's department.

In audio obtained by TMZ, a first responder spoke to an "elderly gentleman" who said his son was involved.

Police were called at 8.15pm on Tuesday (2.15pm AEST) about a "family disturbance" found Valerie Lundeen dead, according to local news station, KEYT, with some reports saying she had been shot while others said stabbed.

Ron Ely as Tarzan in the series that ran from 1966-1968. Picture: Supplied

Police then found a suspect still on the property in the exclusive Hope Ranch community in Santa Barbara - with local news crews capturing the sound of a volley of shots fired as he was killed by officers from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

"We don't know exactly how many shots were fired. We did have several deputies that were involved in the shooting," Lieutenant Erik Raney told KEYT. "Fortunately all of our deputies are OK."

Ron Ely’s wife Valerie pictured with daughters Kirsten and Kaitland. Picture: Facebook

Ron Ely and his family. Picture: Facebook

An elderly man was later taken to a hospital for evaluation, but it was not clear if it was the actor best known for the 1960s hit TV show Tarzan.

The police involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, Lt. Raney said.

Representatives for Ely have yet to make any comment to the media.

The California home where Valerie Lundeen was found dead. Picture: Google Street

As well as playing Tarzan from 1966 to 1968, Ely starred in Fantasy Island as well as the 1975 film Doc Savage: The Man of Iron and Bronze. He also hosted the Miss America pageant in the 1980s.

Ron Ely as Tarzan. Picture: Supplied

He retired in 2001, only to come back for one more role in the 2014 TV movie Expecting Amish.

Ron Ely retired from acting in 2001 but returned to play one more role in 2014. Picture: Film Magic

- with the New York Post