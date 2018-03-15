Menu
Operation Northforce arrives.
Operation Northforce arrives. Trevor Veale
News

Targeting traffic risks and offences

Rachel Vercoe
by
15th Mar 2018 8:15 AM

OFFICERS from Sydney Metropolitan areas of the Traffic and Highway Patrol have been welcomed by the Coffs/Clarence Police District to assist in addressing traffic risks and offences.

"During Operation Northforce, our community can expect to see increased traffic enforcement on our roads over the next few days,” said Detective Inspector Darren Jameson, road policing spokesperson.

"The focus will be on those offences that place other drivers at risk, including speed, drink driving, drug driving, and using mobile telephones whilst driving.

"This is a proactive step to help prevent road trauma and accidents that result in deaths and injuries.

"I am sure the community joins with me in welcoming these officers here, so that we can all use the roads safely.

