Targeting critical foster carer shortage

IF you've ever considered fostering a child, now is the time.

Seeking to remedy a critical shortage of carers for children over nine-years-old in regional NSW, a recruitment drive will be held in Coffs Harbour.

My Forever Family NSW is bringing the foster carer recruitment and education roadshow to address the critical shortage.

The roadshow will include an information session for prospective carers and tailored workshops for existing carers.

The campaign highlights the crucial need for long-term carers in regional NSW, with

emergency carers, respite carers and short-term carers also in high demand.

"All children who enter foster care have experienced trauma, and for older children who have been in care for a considerable amount of time, this trauma can create multiple complexities," My Forever Family NSW spokesperson and Adopt Change CEO, Renee Carter said.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's 2017-18 review confirms rates of child admission for out-of-home care has dropped with age, with the lowest for children aged 15 - 17 years.

Today, almost one third of children in out-of-home care are aged between 10 - 14 years

old.

"At My Forever Family NSW we understand the need for continued training for foster and

kinship carers and guardians, and work with authorised trainers to provide free, accessible

training to all registered carers across the state on a regular basis."

Launched in 2018, My Forever Family NSW seeks to engage potential carers, while

offering training, support and advocacy for existing carers (including foster care, respite,

emergency, restoration, kinship, guardianship and adoption).

The agency also assists anyone who wants to help a child in need, but may not have the

capacity, or option, to become a carer long-term.

The Coffs Harbour roadshow will be held at C.ex Coffs on Thursday, November 14.

To register for training for authorised and potential foster carers, click here.

To register for becoming a foster carer information session, click here.