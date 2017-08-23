Tapping in to your water supply

NO NEED to worry if you turn on the tap next week and your water doesn't look like it usually does.

As part of the pipeline construction works connecting the Karangi Water Treatment Plant to the Coramba water supply reservoir, there will be a temporary water supply outage for the township of Coramba from 11pm on Wednesday, August 30 until 4am Thursday, August 31.

Water may briefly appear "milky” after the works, but this is just air bubbles in the supply and nothing to be worried about. If residents in that area have any inquiries regarding the outage, contact Coffs Harbour City Council's water staff on 6648 4515.

Coffs Harbour City Council apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused.

Please note the final connection to the Karangi Water Treatment Plant will not occur until approximately December 2017.