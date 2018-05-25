Inside Tantric sex coaching lessons

Victoria Louise Smith is a self-proclaimed 'Tantric witch' and uses group masturbation to improve the love lives of her clients.

A TANTRIC "witch" and sex coach has shared the intimate methods she uses to improve the love lives of her clients.

Victoria Louise Smith, who practises her unusual skills on the Gold Coast, claims to "perform sex magic to help transformations in relationships", The Sun reports.

Having obtained a degree in counselling and coaching, the 27-year-old aims to improve her clients' relationship with themselves and others by "making changes on a cellular level through the body".

Ms Smith and her 26-year-old partner, Danny, co-host "self pleasure workshops", where they teach people to explore their sexuality and learn to become in tune with their bodily desires and sensations.

"Come and help rid our society of shame and taboo around sexuality and come back to your own erotic innocence," she said.

The mixed- and single-gender sessions cost $65 and see Ms Smith verbally guide the circle through a masturbation session.

On occasion, she even performs physical demonstrations.

Ms Smith claims there are a range of benefits to come out of the group sessions, including "strengthening the bond between the women and their yoni (vaginas) and helping them learn about pleasure".

She also says the classes can also help attendees reach profound orgasmic states and can also help to awaken erectile tissue for more pleasure during sex.

People at the couple's sessions are advised to bring oil, a towel, a blanket and a sarong.

Women and men between the ages of 21 and 80 attend the sessions, in the hopes of learning to connect with others and transform their relationships.

"I help others find freedom through sexuality," Ms Smith said.

As well as the pleasure side to the circles, some experience a therapeutic element, which she says helps heal some of past sexual violations and can transform uncomfortable sexual emotional states into more positive and wholesome emotions.

The circles aim to help attendees find freedom through sexuality

According to Ms Smith, one of the main aims of the pleasure circle is to help people attract and obtain partners who can satisfy them both sexually and emotionally.

Clients are then able to "call in partners that appreciate them and know their worth".

The couple share images of their circles and positive messages about sexual freedom on their Instagram.

Ms Smith says she was first inspired to launch the workshops after she was "able to heal" her own sexuality after an abusive relationship left her out of touch with herself.

Victoria with partner Danny, who helps her run the sessions. Picture: Jam Press.

She now works with people who suffer from a range of conditions relating to sexual trauma, sexual dysfunction and others who are simply interested in pleasure expansion.

Ms Smith, who is a fully qualified sex coach also provides yoni (vagina) massages to women in the aim of providing healthy energy to enable healing.

This very up-close-and-personal massage works is said to work when it's combined with a Tantric massage on the whole body in order to help women reach a heightened level of sexuality.

When asked what advice she has for anyone that wants to learn more about Somatic sex coaching and Tantric sex she said: "Get a coach, and stay committed to the journey. Tantric embodiment doesn't happen over night."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and was republished here with permission