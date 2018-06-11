Tania Zaetta’s ‘miracle’ pregnancy at 48

Tania Zaetta and her boyfriend Chris Rodgers have announced they are having twins. Picture: Instagram/Tania Zaetta

AUSTRALIAN actress Tania Zaetta has announced she is pregnant with twins.

The pilates instructor, 48, is expecting her first children with boyfriend Chris Rodgers, 35, who is a spa manager.

The couple could not conceive naturally so they flew to Greece earlier this year where they found an anonymous egg donor, who resembled Tania.

Tania then had two eggs implanted and said IVF worked the first time.

"To be able to have an egg donor baby, that's the miracle to me," Tania told Woman's Day.

"It's very confronting when you hear the number and quality of your eggs is quite low at 45.

"But there were so many woman claiming miracle babies at 45, I just thought it would happen quite easily."

The happy couple have been dating for five years, moving in together within weeks of meeting.

They met while Tania was having a spa day, the former Bollywood star revealing she was dressed in a gown and slippers.

"You don't choose who you fall in love with, you don't choose the age, job or what they look like," she said in 2016. "Chemistry strikes when it strikes."

Tania was the co-host of hit TV adventure game show Who Dares Wins and enjoyed a stint as a Bollywood star in Mumbai.

She lives on the Mornington Peninsula.