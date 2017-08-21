Tanak's second WRC success

OTT Tänak claimed his second WRC win of the season as team-mate Sebastien Ogier regained the championship lead in Germay on the weekend.

Tänak, who broke his career duck with victory in Italy in June, drove his Ford Fiesta to a 16.4sec victory over Andreas Mikkelsen at the asphalt ADAC Rallye Deutschland.

Ogier finished third to move 17 points clear in the standings after Thierry Neuville failed to score. The Belgian could only finish 44th after breaking his Hyundai i20's suspension.

Estonian Tänak took the lead on Friday afternoon and eased through the short finale on dry country roads in Saarland. He lies 33 points behind Ogier and has not ruled out a title challenge with three rounds remaining.

"I don't see any reason why we should not be able to fight for it, so we will fight for it. We need to keep winning if we want to win the championship,” said the 29-year-old.

"Everything was done on Friday with a perfect tyre choice and perfect run in tricky conditions. After this we controlled our lead and winning our first asphalt event feels good.”

Juho Hänninen followed up his first WRC podium at the previous round in Finland with fourth in a Toyota Yaris. He conceded position to Elfyn Evans after breaking a damper but regained it on the final morning.

Following a six-week break the championship moves to Spain for the only mixed-surface fixture of the season. RallyRACC Catalunya - Rally de España is based in Salou from October 5 to 8.