Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW CHAMPION: Ott Tanak celebrates his world title.
NEW CHAMPION: Ott Tanak celebrates his world title.
Sport

Tänak claims his first WRC crown

28th Oct 2019 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OTT Tänak won his first FIA World Rally Championship in a tense finale to the penultimate round at Rally de España on Sunday afternoon.

A win by the Estonian on the event-closing Wolf Power Stage was enough to boost him to second place for the weekend and into an unchallengeable position in the championship with a round to spare.

Toyota’s first drivers’ title since 1994 ended a 15-year French domination by the sport’s most successful drivers, Sébastiens Loeb and Ogier.

However, the fight for the runner-up position in the drivers’ competition between Spain winner Thierry Neuville and Ogier remains alive heading into the WRC’s grand finale at Kennards Hire Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast from November 14-17. The WRC manufacturers’ championship plus WRC 2 titles also will be settled in Australia.

Rally Australia clerk of the course Wayne Kenny congratulated Tänak on his victory, but said it would not diminish the end-of-season contest.

“There’s still a lot to fight for in Australia,” Kenny said.

“Ott is a deserving winner after a superb season, but his rivals will give him no rest until the last stage is run in Australia.”

Tänak, co-driven by Martin Järveoja, who also becomes a world champion, started Spain’s asphalt final stage in third place. Tickets for Rally Australia are available at ticketek.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Milat death adds to mystery over Narelle Cox

    premium_icon Milat death adds to mystery over Narelle Cox

    Crime Missing woman Narelle Cox's family had notorious killer on their radar

    Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    premium_icon Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    Crime A teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student at a primary school.

    We pay more to mow footy fields than we give to the arts

    premium_icon We pay more to mow footy fields than we give to the arts

    News Archibald Prize winner slams his 'f*****' of a careers advisor.

    IN COURT: The 39 people facing the magistrate today

    premium_icon IN COURT: The 39 people facing the magistrate today

    News A list of people appearing in court in Coffs Harbour today.