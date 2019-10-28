Tänak claims his first WRC crown

OTT Tänak won his first FIA World Rally Championship in a tense finale to the penultimate round at Rally de España on Sunday afternoon.

A win by the Estonian on the event-closing Wolf Power Stage was enough to boost him to second place for the weekend and into an unchallengeable position in the championship with a round to spare.

Toyota’s first drivers’ title since 1994 ended a 15-year French domination by the sport’s most successful drivers, Sébastiens Loeb and Ogier.

However, the fight for the runner-up position in the drivers’ competition between Spain winner Thierry Neuville and Ogier remains alive heading into the WRC’s grand finale at Kennards Hire Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast from November 14-17. The WRC manufacturers’ championship plus WRC 2 titles also will be settled in Australia.

Rally Australia clerk of the course Wayne Kenny congratulated Tänak on his victory, but said it would not diminish the end-of-season contest.

“There’s still a lot to fight for in Australia,” Kenny said.

“Ott is a deserving winner after a superb season, but his rivals will give him no rest until the last stage is run in Australia.”

Tänak, co-driven by Martin Järveoja, who also becomes a world champion, started Spain’s asphalt final stage in third place. Tickets for Rally Australia are available at ticketek.com.au.