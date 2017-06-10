Tamika wins in the west

WINNER, WINNER: Tamika Saxby plays a backhand during the final of the Australian Closed Championships in Townsville against Lisa Camilleri.

COFFS Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby added the Kalgoorlie-Boulder Golden Open PSA International title to her list of successes.

Last weekend was the first time a women's open had been conducted alongside the traditional men's PSA open and graded event in the Western Australian city.

In the final Saxby played Queenslander Samantha Foyle who is a training partner when she is based in Brisbane.

After a slow start, Foyle took full advantage, playing some error free points to get the better of the first game to go one up.

Saxby refocussed and asserted her dominance from centre court with lethal placements to the front corners and get back into the match.

Foyle lengthened the rallies in the fourth game but Saxby kept a high intensity to take the next three games and the title 7-11 11-6 11-4 11-5.

"It's always hard to play a friend and training partner but you have to focus on the task and play your best,” Saxby said.

She will now return to Brisbane to prepare for the world under-25 championships in Poland with the Australian squad at the end of July.