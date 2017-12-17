Menu
Tamika picked for Comm Games

Tamika Saxby is one of four Commonwealth Games debutants named in the 10 player Australian squash team.
Brad Greenshields
by

COFFS Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby is packing her bags for the Gold Coast in April after being selected in the Australian team to play in the Commonwealth Games.

Coffs Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby will be representing Australia in ladies singles at the Commonwealth Games.
This is the first time the 24 year-old will be playing in the Commonwealth Games.

Saxby is one of 10 players picked to wear the green and gold and the local star will be competing in the ladies singles.

The announcement is the realisation of a dream she's had since her parents started running the Coffs Harbour Squash and Swim Centre in Korora when she was 7 years-old.

"This is something you dream of as a kid. You sit there watching it on TV and you just think gee wouldn't that be great to do that one day and fortunately enough, I've got to pinch myself but, I'm actually in a position where I am doing that now," Saxby said.

The right hander is the youngest member of the squad but she has plenty of experience under belt.

Saxby represented Australia at the World Team Championships last year but she told a Commonwealth Games podcast after her selection was announced that she considers reaching this level the "pinnacle of our sport".

"It's an honour to not only be representing Australia but to be up there with those experienced players on the team," she said.

"We're a great bunch and we all get along really well and push each other to achieve our best. It will be great to all be there on the Gold Coast together as a team."

Gold Coast 2018 Squash Team
Tamika Saxby - Ladies singles
Ryan Cuskelly - Mens singles/Mens doubles/Mixed doubles
Cameron Pilley - Mens singles/Mens doubles/Mixed doubles
David Palmer - Mens doubles
Zac Alexander - Mens doubles
Rex Hendrick - Men's singles
Donna Urquhart- Ladies singles/Ladies doubles/Mixed doubles
Rachael Grinham- Ladies doubles/Mixed doubles
Sarah Cardwell: Ladies doubles
Christine Nunn - Ladies singles/Ladies doubles

