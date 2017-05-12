Tamika picked for Aussie team

NATIONAL HONOURS: Tamika Saxby is excited to be selected in the Australian team for the World Doubles in England.

LOCAL squash product Tamika Saxby has been picked to play for the Australian team in the World Doubles Championships to be held in England in the first week of August.

Tamika will have a tight schedule as she will be in Poland in July, where she's competing for Australia in the World Under-25 Championships before travelling to England to join the other Australian team members for the doubles.

It's a busy time for Aussie players, with a focus on events in the Northern Territory.

Tamika is preparing for the NT Open Women's Invitational, to be followed by doubles trial matches for Commonwealth Games team selections next year.

The Darwin centre is among the few facilities equipped with full-sized doubles courts in Australia, which will give players an opportunity to show their skills and potential combinations for the Commonwealth Games being held on the Gold Coast in April.

TUESDAY FIXTURES

BOTH Elliot Daniel and Will Geddes put everything into their match on Tuesday night, with Geddes showing plenty of speed on court to upstage his more experienced opponent in three tough games.

Elliot worked the ball to the front court at every opportunity, but his younger opponent was able to retrieve the ball with power strokes wide to the back court, catching him out of position at crucial stages of each game.

Wes Stevenson and Ross Gentle traded shots and were evenly matched in their second-round match, with Wes gaining a slender lead in the deciding game to run out victor 43-40.

Kent Cheney showed plenty of agility as he controlled the match flow against opponents Shaun Steminger and Ross Gentle, conceding only one game for the night to open his competition score.

Points ladder - Division One: Jacob Ford 17, Craig Drever 15; Division Two: Shaun Steminger 13, Paul Ivanoff 12.