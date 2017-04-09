Tamika chosen in Aussie team

NATIONAL HONOURS: Coffs Harbour squash star Tamika Saxby has been selected to represent Australia in an under-25 team.

MORE good news has been announced following on from Tamika Saxby's success at the Australian Closed Championships last week.

Saxby has been selected by Squash Australia in an under-25 team compete in the World Games which are being played at the end of July in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

The Games, first introduced in 1981, are an international multi-sport event so the Australian team will be competing against the world's best players which should give them valuable experience and help Australian squash move forward.

Australian players have had success previously in the games with Sarah Fitzgerald winning gold in 1997 and Rachael Grinham claiming the silver in 2005.

Australia's under-25 team is Rhys Dowling, Alex Eustace, Tamika Saxby and Jessica Turnbull.