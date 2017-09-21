Tamika at the double

DOINH COFFS PROUD: Tamika Saxby after her Women's NSW Open victory with men's winner Amaad Fareed of Pakistan.

LOCAL product Tamika Saxby continued her winning form by taking out the Women's NSW Open squash championship.

The win at Thornleigh follows on from her success at home a week earlier when she won the North Coast Open.

Saxby reached the final with a good win against Kiwi Abbie Palmer to set up the tournament decider against number two seed Jessica Turnbull.

Saxby started the match strongly working the ball to all corners before finishing a number of long rallies with swift volley drops to the front court.

Leading two games to nil, Saxby made a couple of errors as Turnbull raised her efforts and opened a lead in the third game closing it out to pull back a game and get into the match.

In the fourth game Tamika varied her game plan controlling the pace to open a good lead and was determined to close out the fourth game in style with a volley drop and secure her second NSW Open title.

NSW OPEN

Women's Final

Tamika Saxby def Jessica Turnbull 11-5 11-7 8-11 11-4