Politics

Resources fund on hold after CCC complaint

by Exclusive, Sarah Vogler
5th Jun 2019 9:36 PM
NEGOTIATIONS with miners over the Palaszczuk Government's new "voluntary" resources fund have been put on hold following the referral of the plan to the state's corruption watchdog.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Deputy Jackie Trad has put a temporary stop to talks with mining companies so as not to prejudice the Crime and Corruption Commission's assessment of LNP Leader Deb Frecklington's complaint.

Plans for the $100 million Resources Community Infrastructure Fund were announced last week with resources companies asked to contribute $70 million in exchange for three-year royalty increase freeze.

The State is stumping up $30 million.

 

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad says the Opposition is wasting the CCC’s time. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark
Ms Frecklington has accused Ms Trad of extortion and asked the CCC to consider whether the fund "may constitute an offence of extortion under section 415 of the Criminal Code 1899".

Ms Trad told The Courier-Mail she had put negotiations with miners on hold while the CCC assesses the complaint.

The Treasurer took a swipe at Ms Frecklington for wasting the CCC's time and "holding up an initiative which is fundamentally about the Government working collaboratively with the resources sector to deliver more for regional communities".

