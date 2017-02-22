27°
Talking about the price of eggs . . .

Wendy Andrews
22nd Feb 2017
Multi-colored farm fresh organic free range eggs
Multi-colored farm fresh organic free range eggs

EITHER the ladies at the CWA have seriously ramped up their cake stall production or cooking shows have inspired home bakers to make a record number of pavs and quiches.

The latest grocery scan data from IRi shows 239 million eggs were purchased last December, or 7.7 million per day.

This is up from 2015 and translates to a national spend of $83.8 million on the "breakfast in a shell”.

"While eggs are always popular over Christmas, this growth is representative of a trend toward greater overall consumption of eggs in Australia,” said Rowan McMonnies, managing director Australian Egg Corporation Limited.

"Egg sales were also up significantly in 2016 compared to 2015 across all categories. Cage eggs sales were up 4.4 per cent, barn was up 1.3 per cent and free range continued to grow, up 12.7 per cent.”

Hearing these figures, you might be tempted to have a crack at having a few chooks and gathering eggs daily in your own backyard.

Well, if you live in the suburbs you might want to think again. To keep poultry, you'll need to make sure your chooks don't cause a nuisance to neighbours. It's not just the noise, there's the smell and the cheeky escapees to consider.

Three or four chickens will lay enough eggs for a family of four per week, go over that number and you'll run into trouble with noise and smell. And unless you want to be chased out of town, don't even think about getting a rooster if you live in a densely populated part of the Coffs Coast.

Coffs Harbour City Council is no stranger to getting complaints from people about their neighbour's poultry and their website lists these points to consider:

Do you have time to clean the enclosures daily if required?

How will you dispose of the waste?

Where will you store the waste until the fortnightly refuse collection?

Crowing roosters will lead to neighbourhood complaints.

