Talented pair to take on the Pacific

TOP PAIR: The Coffs Coast's Josh Perry and Breah Fischer will represent NSW's hockey team at the Pacific School Games in Adelaide. Contributed

IN LESS than a week, talented Coffs Coast hockey athletes Josh Perry and Breah Fischer head to Adelaide to compete in the 10th International Pacific School Games.

They will be joined by about 4000 athletes competing in 11 different sports, in what is traditionally a lead-in event to the Commonwealth Games.

Hockey Coffs Coast Regional Coaching Coordinator, Lianna Watkins, said both Josh and Breah had worked hard this year and deserved to be selected to represent their home state.

"We're really proud of what Josh and Breah have been able to achieve this year. They are future stars of the sport and it's great to see their talents recognised with selection for NSW,” Watkins said.

"We continue to focus our efforts on junior development and growing the game in the local area and Josh and Breah are a great example of that. We wish them all the best at the Pacific School Games in December.”

Breah, 12, will be going into get games with a family grudge in the hope of beating arch rival Queensland in the Pacific School Games.

She said Queensland narrowly secured a draw in the Under-13 National Championship in Perth, scoring in the last 30 seconds.

"(Queensland) beat NSW when my older sister Hayley played in the same tournament two years ago. "They are our first game of the tournament which is on Hayley's birthday so I'd really like to have a win for her too.”

While for 12-year-old Josh, the opportunity to play at the games is a dream come true.

"One of my goals this season was to make the NSW State team so I'm pretty excited to be going to Adelaide” he said.

Known on the pitch as one of Urunga Hockey Club's talented goalkeepers, he will be ditching the pads and gloves to play on field in South Australia.

The pair attended a two day training camp in Maitland this month in preparation for the event - where they met some of their team mates for the first time and worked through set plays and positions with their coaches and team managers.

NSW Pacific School Games Girls Manager Bronwyn Robinson said the teams had gelled well and would be strong in Adelaide.

In the lead up to the games, both Josh and Breah said they were looking forward to representing NSW.

Students from at least 15 countries compete in the games over December 3-9.