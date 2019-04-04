Talented mare flying the flag for the Northern Rivers

TOO GOOD: La Scopa pulls away to win the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships qualifier at the Clarence River Jockey Club last month .

HORSE RACING: Murwillumbah mega-trainer Matthew Dunn is off to his third-straight $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships final this Saturday at Royal Randwick.

Dunn was unstoppable in the $150,000 Northern Rivers Racing Association qualifier on March 17 as his four-year-old mare La Scopa flew down the outside to win by a length from Queen of Kingston.

La Scopa settled at the back of the field during her qualifier before turning on the after burners in the home stretch to nab victory.

It was a premier ride from Sydney jockey Jason Collett which proved to be the difference. Collett was flown up specifically for the race and will also ride the mare in the final.

The biggest threat in the race looks to be the Queanbeyan trained Noble Boy.

The four-year-old has won five of his six starts, including a victory at both Rosehill and Warwick Farm in Highway events.

Interestingly, Noble Boy also likes to come from behind in his races, meaning La Scopa and the Queanbeyan gelding will both be looking for runs when the field hits the long Randwick straight.

Queen of Kingston is the second horse from the Northern Rivers region in the race and will be ridden by Ben Looker who won last year's final aboard Victorem.

The race is on at 1.55pm Saturday.