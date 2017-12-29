Menu
Talent and creativity in the form of LEGO

LOVE LEGO: Don't miss the Coffs Harbour Brick Event.
LOVE LEGO: Don't miss the Coffs Harbour Brick Event. Contributed

HAVE you ever dreamt of creating something mind blowing using only LEGO?

The Coffs Harbour Brick event is your chance to witness the imagination and creativity of talented LEGO brick builders as they exhibit their unique creations.

Designed for LEGO fans of all ages, the Brick Event will be the biggest of its kind held on the Coffs Coast and showcase over 20 different exhibitions all created from LEGO bricks.

The LEGO exhibitions will be to the themes of Space and Star Wars, City, Wild West, operating technic vehicles and more.

For the kids, both big and little, a building, creation wall and play table will be set up and merchandise will be available to purchase.

The Coffs Harbour Brick Event is a LEGO fan event for all ages, showcasing amazing LEGO creations and sets from LEGO history.

For more information, visit brickevents.com.au

When: Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21 from 9am to 4pm.

Where: Norm Jordan Pavilion at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

Cost: Adult single $14.50, family tickets are available from $24 and children under three are free.

Visit goo.gl/fhymg7

Topics:  art exhibition coffs harbour lego

Coffs Coast Advocate
