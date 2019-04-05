Tale of how the community saved this three-legged dog

Indy is lucky to have found a loving and caring new family after Carina Alyce Jupe rescued him from the bush.

IT'S a story of despair that's developed into one of happiness; of hope and love for one lucky little pup.

The scars, sores and broken leg show signs of a terrible turn of events for the six-month-old dog Indy, but now all he will know is the care of a loving family.

While heading out for a bike ride in bushland on the northern beaches two weeks ago, a man came across a little black and white pup sitting on the side of the track with a floppy leg.

Carina Alyce Jupe saw his Facebook post asking if anyone owned the collarless dog and decided to try find the pup on foot due to difficult access to the location.

"It took me about half an hour of searching in the bush for Indy and when I finally came across him he walked with what energy he had left and plonked himself down in the grass beside me,” Carina said.

"I was so happy to see him, but it was the state he was in that shocked me.

Indy after surgery to remove his broken leg. Carina Alyce Jupe

Carina carried Indy about 500m back to the car, took him home and assessed his wounds.

She was horrified.

"He was skin and bone, dehydrated and had major lacerations and cuts consistent with being dragged behind a car or something and a leg that was just dangling,” she said.

"My heart broke so we managed to get him into our vet and decided to have him chip checked. He wasn't chipped so I told Moonee vet to go ahead with the $1400 surgery to amputate poor Indy's leg.

When the Northern Beaches community heard about Indy's story and his surgery, they came together to donate money to help with the cost through jars left at the Woolgoolga Vet Clinic and Moonee Beach Vet surgery.

"We are a family of eight with six kids and one income, but that didn't stop us from making sure this baby got the love and help he so dearly deserved and needed.

"So far the community have donated just over $450. We still have a bit to go and yes it's a struggle, but just to see Indy changing and healing and loving life now, priceless.

"He's such a happy, excited and different puppy compared to the day I found our little darling.

Donation jars are still set up at Woolgoolga Vet and Moonee Beach Vet.