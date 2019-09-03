Taking the raging bull by the horns

RODEO: The eagerly anticipated return of the PBR Monster Energy Grafton Invitational is being staged this Saturday.

It has been two years since Grafton hosted the country’s best bull riders for a PBR event, with the call from fans across the region to make a return answered.

“Following the success of our 2017 event we have received countless requests to come back to Grafton,” PBR Australia general manager Glen Young said.

“We certainly are looking forward to showcasing the best bull riders from not only Australia but also New Zealand.

“The PBR is like no other event – high-adrenaline, high-impact sports action that feels like a rock concert. Big-screen replays allow spectators a close-up view of all the spills and thrills.”

Grafton fans are set to witness the who’s who of bull riding. The reigning PBR Australia champion, Clermont’s Aaron Kleier, is heading south as he continues his bid to hold on to his current number-one ranking this season.

Kleier is currently ranked 16th in the PBR World standings.

Gates open at 5pm with full bar and catering at the venue. All the live bull riding action will kick off at 7pm.