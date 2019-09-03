Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aaron Kleier at the Cairns Invitational PBR in Cairns Convention Centre.
Aaron Kleier at the Cairns Invitational PBR in Cairns Convention Centre.
Whats On

Taking the raging bull by the horns

Matt Deans
3rd Sep 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RODEO: The eagerly anticipated return of the PBR Monster Energy Grafton Invitational is being staged this Saturday.

It has been two years since Grafton hosted the country’s best bull riders for a PBR event, with the call from fans across the region to make a return answered.

“Following the success of our 2017 event we have received countless requests to come back to Grafton,” PBR Australia general manager Glen Young said.

“We certainly are looking forward to showcasing the best bull riders from not only Australia but also New Zealand.

“The PBR is like no other event – high-adrenaline, high-impact sports action that feels like a rock concert. Big-screen replays allow spectators a close-up view of all the spills and thrills.”

Grafton fans are set to witness the who’s who of bull riding. The reigning PBR Australia champion, Clermont’s Aaron Kleier, is heading south as he continues his bid to hold on to his current number-one ranking this season.

Kleier is currently ranked 16th in the PBR World standings.

Gates open at 5pm with full bar and catering at the venue. All the live bull riding action will kick off at 7pm.

bull riders bull riding grafton rodeo pbr pbr australia pbr monster energy grafton invitational rodeo
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    ‘I lost everything’: Reformed ice addict’s warning to youth

    premium_icon ‘I lost everything’: Reformed ice addict’s warning to youth

    News A former finance worker has revealed the devastating details of his spiral into addiction and hopes it will encourage youth to avoid the drug.

    Unwell and resigning: Woman’s email to boss after fraud

    premium_icon Unwell and resigning: Woman’s email to boss after fraud

    News A woman jailed for more than $270,000 of fraud

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    News Want more ways to enjoy the news? Here's a great new tablet offer

    Gooley backs petition for halt to ‘flawed process’

    premium_icon Gooley backs petition for halt to ‘flawed process’

    News The petition looks set to be tabled in parliament.