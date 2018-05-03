Taking the plunge

COUNCIL is developing a strategy for the future development of facilities at Sawtell and Woolgoolga Swimming Pools and has been asking for community input for the past four weeks.

I would like to stress that the aim of the project is to make sure we provide better pool facilities that are in line with what people want in those localities. There are no plans to cut the number of local swimming pools.

Fundamentally, the issue is one of ageing facilities. Sawtell and Woolgoolga Pools are both nearly 40 years old and, while they provide an adequate service, each complex needs significant improvements.

We are also aware that pool-based recreational activities have evolved over time, so we'd like to establish a strategy to ensure that the upgraded facilities at both pools will provide for current and future community and visitor needs.

Ageing facilities also cost more to maintain so a key part of the strategy is to consider the condition and future life of current equipment, the scope for improving running costs through better plant efficiencies and the range of options available to provide new pool facilities and activities.

The development of this strategy is also in keeping with our Community Wellbeing goal - an active, safe and healthy community - contained in the MyCoffs Community Strategic Plan. To summarise this particular goal, we aim to provide facilities that support affordable options for people of all ages to be active through a wide range of sport and recreation activities.

The community has been encouraged to make their comments through an online survey. So far, we've had just over 255 responses, which is great to see.

If you haven't taken the time to have your say, you still have until 5pm on Monday, May 7, to provide your feedback.

The survey, and lots more information about the proposed strategy for Sawtell and Woolgoolga Swimming Pools, can be found at haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/Pool_Strategy_Sawtell_Woolgoolga