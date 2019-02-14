Taking the fear out of dog doors

Question - How do I teach my dog to use its new dog door, he seems scared of it?

Answer - Some dogs are scared of dog doors because they hit them on the rear end as they go through.

Equipment needed - a large bulldog clip, one meter long piece of string, treats, dog on lead and a person inside and one outside the door.

Clip the bulldog clip on the bottom edge of the door flap.

Tie the piece of string to it and attach to the screen door so the flap is in an open position.

One person will have the dog on lead.

The person on the other side of the door needs to encourage the dog to come through it with the use of treats.

Once the dog goes through the door, give it lots of praise and treats.

As dog gets good at going through, drop the flap down progressively over time until it is completely down. Problem solved.

Have a question you'd like answered? Email rachel.vercoe @coffscoastadvocate.com.au and Kyra Ensbey will answer in following editions.