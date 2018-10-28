Taking pride in business safety

CREATING safe and supportive environments for people with dementia, disabilities and complex care needs, Coffs Harbours Community Care Options have been recognised for its top Workplace Health and Safety standards.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser congratulates Community Care Options for winning a 2018 SafeWork Award at a ceremony in Sydney last Thursday.

"Community Care Options fosters a great culture of making safety everyone's responsibility," Mr Fraser said.

"That's no easy feat for this not for profit business, because it has about 16 employees supporting more than 2,300 people. That means staff are operating in 2,300 different workplace environments which come with different challenges.

"Community Care Options should be thrilled with winning the SafeWork Award for Excellence In Workplace Health And Safety Culture - Large Business."

Through its risk assessments, risk management plans and regular reviews of practices, Community Care Options has reduced claim costs for workplace injury from $30,000 in 2015 to $1,500 in the first quarter of 2018.

"Every worker has the right to a safe and healthy workplace, regardless of their industry, occupation or background," Mr Fraser said.

"It's setting a great example for Coffs Coast businesses and workers."

For more information and the full list of winners, visit safeworkawards.com.au