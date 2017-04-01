Taking pain out of smash repairs

SMOOTHING IT OUT: New code of conduct to lift industry standards, help to improve the safety and transparency of insurance assessments and repair work.

THE NSW Government has championed the rights of licensed drivers in the Coffs Harbour electorate by overseeing the implementation of a new mandatory code of conduct, which has agreed to by the motor vehicle insurance and repair industry.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the new code would lift industry standards, help to improve the safety and transparency of insurance assessments and repair work and support local vehicle repair and maintenance businesses.

"When there's a dispute between a repair shop and an insurer it's often the car owner who loses out particularly if the dispute can't be quickly resolved," Mr Fraser said.

"This new code of conduct will help improve training for insurance assessors, and make sure that any sub-standard work is reported as a matter of course to better protect motorists from any dodgy operators doing shoddy repairs."

The main amendments to the code, which come into effect from 1 May, are:





Mandated compliance in NSW

Minimum training and experience requirements for estimators and assessors

The NSW Government will appoint neutral parties to conduct mediation and determinations of disputes

Mandatory reporting of any unsafe repairs

The Industry's Code Administration Committee (CAC), comprising three members from the MTAA and three from ICA, will administer the code.