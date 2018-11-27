Taking on the world's best

Water sports: Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club is in a rich vein of form and is intent on keeping the ball rolling.

The club sent four surfboat crews to the Life Saving World Championships in Adelaide recently and all teams performed brilliantly on the big stage.

In challenging conditions, the Masters Men's team finished fourth, narrowly missing bronze, and the Reserves Men's team finished ninth in a field of 25.

The Open Women's crew was the star of the trip, claiming the bronze medal.

The club also has both a men's and women's team in the Ocean Thunder Surfboat competition in Sydney, an event created especially for television for its extreme and entertaining nature.

The women's team made the finals in the first round of Ocean Thunder, with team member Kathryn White saying it felt unreal to compete on the famed Dee Why beach.

"It was a really incredible experience and quite eye-opening to compete against the best crews in Australia,” White said.

"We came back to Woolgoolga really energised and excited to be involved.”

White said the conditions in round one were calm and allowed the team to exceed expectations, but now the team wanted to do even better.

"We were really happy with how we went, it was our goal to make semi-finals, so the fact we made the final... we were stoked,” she said.

"We know where we want to improve for the next event and we've started putting that into action at training.

"The competition is slightly different with the run finish and a little bit more explosive, so we're working on strength and stamina.”

The Woolgoolga crews are the only country teams involved in the event, which in itself is an outstanding achievement.

White paid tribute to the club and sponsor Byron Bay Wild Cider for helping the team compete at the major events.