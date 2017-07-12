Taking on the trade for work experience

Holly Bell did work experience with an electrician to reach out and try something different for her future career.

SHE'S defying stereotypes and taking on a male-dominated role but that doesn't put off high school student Holly Bell.

Women might only make up 13% of trade apprentices and trainees in NSW but Holly was keen to give it a shot during work experience to find out if it's something she'd like to do after high school.

Holly contacted Gary Howard from Coffs Coast Electricians and organised her week as an electrician.

"It was good to experience a different occupation, it's something that you don't really get just be researching,” Holly said.

During her work experience, under the guidance of Gary she installed lights, drilled holes and changed over power points.

"We'd like to encourage other students and schools to take on this type of program,” Gary said.

"It gives them an insight into what they might be up against if they choose a trade rather than getting to the end of their schooling and going into one where they find they aren't happy.