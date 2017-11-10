Taking on the challenge of the Kokoda Trek

READY FOR THE CHALLENGE: Corey Warn will walk the walk in April.

READY FOR THE CHALLENGE: Corey Warn will walk the walk in April. Trevor Veale

COREY Warn is a young man who chooses to focus on ability rather than disability.

This 17 year old Coffs Harbour Army Cadet and student from Toormina High School, is profoundly deaf and has two cochlear implants. While his school and cadet mates will be enjoying their summer holidays, Corey will be busy getting in shape to take on the challenge of the Kokoda Trail.

"I wanted to challenge myself and be a person that shows it's important to always look at ability over disability. Focus on what you can do,” Corey said.

The Kokoda Track or Trail in Papua New Guinea is a 96km journey across rugged and isolated terrain, is only passable on foot and was the location of the 1942 World War II battle between Japanese and Australian forces.

Corey will be making the trip in April with the Grafton Kokoda Campaign trekkers and laying a wreath on behalf of his school.

Chris Davis is Corey's foster "Nan” and you can hear the pride and love in her voice when she speaks about Corey and his plans.

"It's going to be an amazing experience for him,” Chris said.

"Making the distance for anyone is an achievement but being deaf, Corey will be dealing with balance issues especially where the track gets higher and of course he won't be able to hear what's going on ahead or behind him. There's also a danger if he slips, he will need immediate medical attention because of the implants in his head.”

Assisting Corey in his mission have been the MNC Branch of the Deaf Society, Genesis Gym, Pacific City Lions Club and Quota.