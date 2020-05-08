Taking men’s spirits to a whole new level

WHILE Covid-19 has forced the temporary closure of the Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed, the team has received some good news.

The Men’s Shed has been granted $50,000 in funding to use for much needed upgrades at the new Howard St site.

Work first began at the site, which was donated by Coffs Harbour City Council, in 2016.

The funding from the NSW Government will now see the mezzanine area, which is being used as storage space, improved to a classification allowing public access.

President Tom Skinner said an elevator will be installed to allow for disabled and wheelchair access to the mezzanine area.

The Men's Shed has received a $50,000 grant to undertake important upgrades.

This new access will mean the mezzanine can be used for craft rooms, recreation, work shops or offices.

Floor coverings and air-conditioning will also be installed.

The Men’s Shed is a meeting place for men of all ages and provides members with mental health and wellbeing support.

Vice-president, Ken Ryan, said the Shed now had around 160 members who have been unable to attend during the past few weeks due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“As soon as the pubs and clubs were closed, we had to close down too,” Mr Ryan said.

The stronger Country Communities Fund has also seen the Screenwave International Film Festival’s Nextwave Regional Youth Film Program granted $65,476 for its three-year project focusing on teaching youth new skills and mitigating mental health issues through creativity.