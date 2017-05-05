Taking a step back in time

Jody and her two children Jade and Logan Logan at the 2017 ANZAC day in Woolgoolga holding Nina and Hilton's wedding photo.

GROWING up and hearing the stories of her grandparents' time in the army during the Second World War makes Woolgoolga woman Jody Mitchell appreciate Anzac Day a little more every year.

"Looking back now I was privileged to hear those stories.”

For the past 20 years she has proudly marched alongside her nan and pop, Hilton and Nina Mitchell, while wearing her nan's original uniform and medals.

"It made them both proud to see nans uniform on show for all to see”.

Hilton, Nina and Jody Mitchell. Contributed

She remembers as a child, her pop would attend the Dawn Service at Bowraville with his mates and fellow Diggers and regrets never going along with him.

Having marched with her grandparents previously, Jody attended her first Dawn Service this year in Woolgoolga in her usual nan's army attire.

More than just a uniform, there is a special history behind the outfit.

In 1944, Hilton and Nina Mitchell were married with a full military wedding party, the uniform doubling as her wedding dress.

During the war, Hilton Mitchell served in Morotai with the first armoured division, later joining the 15th Light Horse regiment.

Nina Mitchell served in Newcastle with the 51st Searchlight battery in the Australian Women's Army Service.

"I find it difficult without them both here now but I know they are with me every day, especially on Anzac Day.”

While Jody receives compliments for wearing her nan's uniform, she says the day is about much more to her.

"It is about paying respect for the ultimate sacrifice that so many men and women have and still make for this country of ours.”

Carrying on the tradition, Jody's family has continued to be involved in the Australian Army.

Her mother, Pam Mitchell, served in the Army Reserve for several years and cousin Damien Thomlinson served in the special forces for eight years, losing both legs in Afghanistan.