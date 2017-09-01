Take your pick of activities

comedian Josh Wade explores his relationship with the many masks and characters developed throughout his lifetime.

Bowl-a-nana

What: The first annual bowl skateboarding competition in Coffs Harbour will have competitors battling it out for cash prizes, Australian skateboarding rankings and the chance to come out on top.

Where: Brelsford Park skate park.

When: Today from 10am to 5pm.

The first annual bowl skateboarding competition in Coffs Harbour. Rob Wright

Coffs Harbour uptown markets

What: Held every Sunday, browse through a variety of stalls from fresh produce, plants, jewellery, books, coins, hot food and more.

Where: Castle Street carpark.

When: Tomorrow.

Kilter "run through your town”

What: Prepare your dance moves and head on down to the Coffs to hear the energised sound and set from Kilter. The 24-year-old has amassed 35 million steams online and hit the Triple J Like A Version studio. This is a night not to be missed.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Today from 9pm.

Harbourside market

What: Enjoy the outdoors alongside the waterside while finding unique, fresh and delicious goodies at the stalls. There are activities, live music and performers every week with fun and entertainment for everyone.

Where: Park Beach reserve.

When: Tomorrow.

Bellingen spring plant fair

What: Is your garden ready for spring? Don't miss the 26th annual plant fair featuring over 70 plant nursery stalls with a variety of tropical and sub-tropical, native, exotic or food-bearing plants, garden supplies and expert horticultural advice.

Where: Bellingen market park.

When: Saturday, September 9.

Bellingen spring plant fair. Rob Wright

Marshall Okell

What: Bring dad along for fathers day and enjoy the crowd-rousing and energetic live performance from Marshall Okell. The performed is well known as the front man behind Marshall & The Fro who have performed at festivals including Byron Bay Bluesfest, Woodford Folk Festival, Peats ridge Festival and Festival of the sun.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow from 4pm.

Women like us

What: Prepare for a laugh as comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs take to the stage during their Women Like Us show. The two hour stand up comedy will have your stomach muscles aching as the ladies entertain. They have had over 50 sold out shows around the country and performed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and more.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday, September 15.

Cost: $30, visit sawtellrsl.com.au

2017 Coffs classic

What: Watch the best athletes along the east coast of Australia show off their muscles at the second annual competition in Coffs Harbour. An event for health and fitness enthusiasts not to miss.

Where: Opal Cove Resort.

When: Today from 10am.

Cost: $45 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

Gourmet on the lawn

What: Bring your friends and head on down to C.ex Coffs to enjoy the over-18s festival filled with delicious food, wine and beer tasting, live music and gourmet food eating competitions and displays. You wil not be disappointed.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Today, from 5-10pm.

Cost: $25 on the door.

Coffs Harbour running festival

What: Distances available for all abilities and ages from a 21.1km half marathon, 10km fun run, 5km fun run and 3km family fun run/walk. Trails will take runners through the Coffs Creek Walkway.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Tomorrow. Phone 6651 2029.

They're off for the start of the 5km event in the Coffs Harbour Running Festival. 4 September 2016 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

Me, Myself & Cunny

What: Making a name for himself online through popular street interview videos and comedy sketches, Josh Wade is taking to the stage as he explores his relation ship with the many masks and characters developed throughout his lifetime as an attempt to fit in. The 22-year-old currently has four sell-out national tours under his belt.

Where: The Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Friday, September 8 at 7.30pm.

Cost: $34.90 per person.

Benny Black at ANZ stadium

What: Coffs Harbour performer Benny Black will be performing a gig as pre-game entertainment for the NRL. Benny and his band will perform live on ground as the curtain raiser for the main Sunday NRL Premiership Match feature St George Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs. Catch the act live on Channel Nine. Benny regularly performs at local venues Element Bar and The Hoey Moey.

Where: ANZ stadium Sydney.

When: Tomorrow.