Take your pick of activities this week

Sawtell art exhibition

What: The Sawtell Art Group are holding their 30th annual art exhibition with free entry for exhibiting artists are under 18s. Adult entry is $10, drinks and refreshments will be provided.

Where: 1 Bayldon Road, Sawtell.

When: Today from 2pm to 4pm.

Fishing day

What: Save the date for a fun family day filled with free activities including how to fish workshops, casting comps, goodie bags with bonus lures, fishing tips, cooking classes and activity marquees.

Where: Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore park.

When: Sunday, October 15 from 9am to 3pm.

For more information, email gofishing.nsw@dpi.nsw.gov.au

Learn how to fish at the Fishing Day. Rachel Vercoe

Much ado about nothing

What: Catch the Young Actors Studio as they take on Shakespeare's comedy Much Ado About Nothing and give it a glamorous 1920's makeover. Enjoy the reworking of the original complete with costumes and sets inspired by the Great Gatsby era.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Today at 1pm to 7pm.

Summer Sunday sesh with Mason Rack

What: Expect outstanding vocals, guitar and Weissenborn lap slide guitar from the Gold Coast musician Mason Rack and his band. Songwriter and performer Mason is a natural entertainer from a tapestry of slide guitar, deep broken glass vocals and story fuelled blues rock.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow, opening at 4pm.

Catch Mason Rack at the Hoey Moey. Contributed

Woolgoolga art exhibition

What: Head down to the gallery and check out the annual Lillipilli art and craft exhibition. There is a diverse display of landscapes, still life, human form, photography and 2D and 3D exhibits.

Where: Woolgoolga Art Gallery.

When: Everyday from 10am to 4pm until Monday, October 9.

Woolgoolga art gallery. Trevor Veale

Bag Raiders with Ben Jackson and Inmotion

What: Inmotion will be in the main room from 9pm, Ben Jackson from 10pm and the Bag Raiders from 11pm. Entry is free before 8.30pm, $15 between 8.30pm and 10pm and $20 after.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Tonight.

Twilight food markets

What: With warmer weather and daylight saving just around the corner, it's almost time for the Twilight Food Markets to return. All your favourites, plus some new stallholders, will be there. Bring a blanket, a bottle of wine, your dog and don't forget your kids. Enjoy a great start to your weekend.

Where: Park Beach reserve.

When: Friday, October 6, and every Friday after, weather permitting, from 5-9pm.

Twilight Food Markets. Contributed

A tribute to Doris Day

What: Are you a fan of the talented voice from Melinda Schneider? This is a performance not to miss as the six Golden Guitar country music singer pays homage to one of her musical heroes, Doris Day.

Following on from hugely successful capital city seasons of her theatre stage show Doris, Melinda is bringing the songs from the show that audiences love so much to new territories in a concert format called Melinda Does Doris.

"I am really excited to be able to bring this wonderful music to smaller centres,” Melinda said.

"I am constantly being asked when are you bringing the Doris music here Melinda, and by putting together this concert version of the show, it all becomes possible!”

The celebration includes timeless hits such as Sentimental Journey and Secret love.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Today from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Cost: $35 for members, $39 for non-members and $25 for children under 12.

Visit cex.com.au