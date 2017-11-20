Menu
Take the pledge against violence towards women

Keagan Elder
by

"IT IS never the victim's fault."

Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick has made it clear violence against women is unacceptable.

 

Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive and White Ribbon Ambassador Stewart Dowrick.
"We want people to know that violence against women is unacceptable," Mr Dowrick, a White Ribbon ambassador, said.

"Help is always available and if you see something you should definitely say something.

"People need to know that their voice is important, that they can make a difference."

Raising awareness of violence against women, Mr Dowrick is encouraging men to join him in signing the White Ribbon Day pledge.

The pledge is a commitment to promoting positive attitudes and behaviours towards women and, when needed, intervening safely to prevent domestic violence.

"It is in everyone's interest to raise awareness of this issue and prevent violence in our community, which is why the MNCLHD takes such a progressive and proactive stance on White Ribbon Day."

Leaders in the Coffs Harbour community are invited to attend the White Ribbon Day event on Friday, 11am at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

