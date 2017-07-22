Test the brains trust with our weekend quiz

1. Rickets is caused by a deficiency of which vitamin (a) B (b) D (c) E?

2. Is dermatology the study and treatment of the heart or the skin?

3. Polytetrafluoroethylene is commonly known by which six-letter name beginning with "t"?

4. Last year, preservation experts opened what Christians believe is whose tomb inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem?

5. Who has won seven Wimbledon women's singles titles this century?

6. In the recent movie Logan, which Australian plays James "Logan" Howlett, formerly known as Wolverine?

7. "Rows and flows of angel hair and ice cream castles in the air," are lyrics from which song?

8. Last year, a letter from which 1960s US president, requesting a rendezvous with his mistress Mary Pinchot Meyer, was auctioned?

9. Name Tony Abbott's chief-of-staff dubbed the "Horsewoman of the Apocalypse" by the party treasurer in 2015.

10. Who was the most recent American to win the Wimbledon men's singles title?

11. Which Brisbane Broncos star was recently outed by his wife Kayla for cheating on her?

12. In the 1960s, John McEwen was Australian prime minister for how many days (a) 13 (b) 23 (c) 33?

13. In 1979, seven people died when a fire raced through the ghost train ride at which Sydney amusement park?

14. What is the term for marrying while still married to another person?

15. The president of which country won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize (a) Colombia (b) North Korea (c) Syria?

16. Who was the winner of recent TV show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!?

17. Last year, 26 Asian hostages were freed by pirates from which African country after being held for nearly five years?

18. Which former US first lady died at the age of 94 last year?

19. Which English singer recently became the first centenarian to release a new album?

20. Which pop star "floated" into the stadium during the halftime show at this year's Super Bowl?

21. What is the Scottish title of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge?

22. In 2010, who was elected to the House of Representatives when he was eligible to vote in a federal election for the first time?

23. After forgetting song lyrics at a 1967 concert, which US star struggled to perform in public for the next three decades?

24. At the Rio Olympics closing ceremony, which prime minister appeared dressed as Super Mario?

25. Teenage model and nightclub dancer Mandy Rice-Davies was a central figure in the 1960s scandal that led to the resignation of which British government minister?

ANSWERS

1. (b) D. 2. Skin. 3. Teflon. 4. Jesus Christ. 5. Serena Williams. 6. Hugh Jackman. 7. Both Sides Now. 8. John F. Kennedy. 9. Peta Credlin. 10. Pete Sampras. (2000). 11. Darius Boyd. 12. (b) 23 days. 13. Luna Park. 14. Bigamy. 15. (a) Colombia. (Juan Manuel Santos). 16. Casey Donovan. 17. Somalia. 18. Nancy Reagan. 19. Dame Vera Lynn. 20. Lady Gaga. 21. Countess of Strathearn. 22. Wyatt Roy. 23. Barbra Streisand. 24. Shinzo Abe (Japan). 25. John Profumo.

Compiled by Roy O'Reilly.