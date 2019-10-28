Menu
TAKE A LOOK: Virtual tour of medicinal cannabis project

Matthew Newton
by
28th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
THE company behind a $500 million medicinal cannabis facility at Wellcamp has given a glimpse of what the project may one day look like. 

Asterion lodged its development application to build the innovative project in April this year.

A video posted on the company's website gives an overview of what the development could look like, before delving inside one of the facility's modules.

According to documents filed with the council, the facility will consist of four glasshouse "modules", capable of producing 500 tonnes per annum of dried cannabis for medicinal use.

Supporting the glasshouses will be substations and generators for electricity supply, chilled water facilities for temperature control, a processing facility for drying and packing the product, a general administration and security entrance facility, gatehouse and vehicle inspection facility, general warehousing and carparking.

The development's infrastructure will take up 455,447 sq m.

Designed to be at the cutting edge of "renewable precision agriculture", each glasshouse module will contain flowering rooms and harvesting processes, as well as infrastructure to support the required temperature control, watering, lighting, bio-security requirements, waste management, and amenities for employees.

Last week, the company responded to the council's information request on a range of matters. 

Toowoomba Chronicle

