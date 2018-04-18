Menu
HOME NEEDED: Basil the greyhound is up for adoption.
News

Take home your new best friend

Rachel Vercoe
by
18th Apr 2018 7:30 AM

THERE'S no better time to visit the kennels at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelters and find the perfect dog for you.

RSPCA is aiming to find homes for adult dogs with $99 adoption fees for dogs aged six months and over after a busy start to the new year left the shelter busting with dogs ready for their forever homes.

"Coffs Harbour shelter currently has plenty of beautiful dogs in care,” RSPCA NSW senior manager Eliza Walker said.

"They range in breed, age and colour and most are medium to large in size.

"Anyone who is looking to adopt a new canine companion must take a look at the variety of lovely dogs currently available either by coming in for a visit or by visiting adoptapet .com.au.

Normal adoption procedures will apply, including desexing, microchipping, vaccinations, veterinary checks and behavioural procedures.

There will also be a one on one with prospective new adoptive parents to ensure the animals go to a suitable home.

"The focus is on finding as many great homes as we can for these special dogs that really deserve a loving second chance at life.

"All available research confirms that price at animal acquisition has no influence on long-term placement and welfare outcomes and we're committed to making sure all our animals go to perfectly matched families.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

