Take extra caution during large surf conditions

Powerful conditions are forecast over the weekend with the swell peaking between three and five metres.

ROCK fishers, swimmers, surfers and recreational boat users are urged to exercise caution in the water with forecasts of large surf conditions from Saturday.

The latest swell forecast has prompted surf lifesavers and the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a warning about the hazardous conditions.

South easterly swell expected to build throughout today with predicted peaks of between two to three metres in some areas along the coast with hazardous surf warning for the coastline.

Powerful conditions are forecast over the weekend with the swell peaking between three and five metres.

Surf Life Saving NSW said offshore conditions are likely to be significantly stronger while southern facing beaches and exposed rock platforms are expected to bear the brunt of the weather.

Long period swell of up to 14 seconds along most parts of the coast is predicted.

"The best advice we can give people is to be aware of their environment and the changing conditions. Take the time to study a recent weather forecast before heading out and let others know what your plans are,” NSW duty operations coordinator Andrew Ugarte said.

"While it's always difficult to predict how these swells will impact a particular beach, it's prudent for water users to remain vigilant especially around high-tide.

Safety tips during dangerous surf conditions:

- Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock-shelves.

- Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red and yellow flags. See beachsafe.org.au for patrolled locations and times.

- Check the official Bureau of Meteorology forecast before undertaking rock fishing and water activities.

- Boaters should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket.

- If witnessing an in-water emergency, call 000.