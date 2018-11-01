Take control of wild dogs

WITH an influx of wild dog sightings on the Mid North Coast, it's an important time for land owners to be proactive in wild dog control.

Throughout spring and early summer, adult wild dogs show their adolescents how to hunt and kill before the next breeding cycle begins in autumn.

As spring coincides with the major calving period in the North Coast Local Land Services region, this can increase reports of wild dog attacks on easy prey such as calves and other smaller livestock such as sheep.

Dean Chamberlain, Team Leader Invasive Species, said it is important for landholders to work together to make proactive wild dog control part of their livestock management plan.

"The ideal time is from early autumn to early summer so wild dog numbers can be maintained at low levels, minimising the impacts not only on livestock but also native fauna, domestic pets and people," Mr Chamberlain said.

North Coast Local Land Services encourages all landholders, including those who do not have vulnerable livestock such as bullock producers or horticulture enterprises, to be involved in landscape scale control programs.

This nil tenure approach can include crown land managers such as National Parks and Wildlife Service, and Forestry Corporation, where appropriate to provide the most cost effective large scale management of wild dogs.

Land managers are also encouraged to use other control methods such as trapping, shooting and exclusion fencing which adds value to the overall management effort.

Monitoring for wild dog activity through the use of remote cameras or simple observation of tracks and scats can also provide information to landholders about the wild dog activity in their area and management can be initiated before impacts occur.

"We provide a free Vertebrate Pest Training course to landholders providing you with information about the relevant and available control methods, as well as building on practical skills to improve wild dog control" Dean added.

Landholders are encouraged to contact their local North Coast Local Land Services office to find out how to be involved.

Call 1300 795 299 and ask to speak to an Invasive Pests Biosecurity Officer.