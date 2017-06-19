Take care in dangerous surf conditions

Waves up to four metres have been predicted from a low pressure system developing in the Tasman Sea.

BOAT skippers and people in and around the ocean should take extra precaution this week after a Bureau of Meteorology warning about dangerous surf conditions.

Waves up to four metres have been forecast to develop along the NSW coast between Seal Rocks to Point Danger from a low pressure system developing in the Tasman Sea.

Skippers, boat owners and rock fishers should be on high alert and check conditions before heading offshore and make informed decisions about fishing near the expected dangerous surf.

Roads and Maritime advise skippers to:

Check the official weather forecast before and during boating and if in doubt, don't go out.

Ensure the boat and its equipment is suitable for the conditions.

Log on/off with a Marine Rescue NSW marine radio base for every trip offshore.

Wear a life jacket.