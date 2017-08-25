19°
Take care during bush fire danger period

25th Aug 2017 7:30 AM
Anyone wishing to light a fire during the Bush Fire Danger Period must obtain a fire permit.
Anyone wishing to light a fire during the Bush Fire Danger Period must obtain a fire permit.

EXTRA caution is required during Bush Fire Danger Period when lighting a fire to reduce the risk of it spreading and causing extreme damage.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is reminding residents in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas (LGAs), the Bush Fire Danger Period will commence on Friday, September 1.

Anyone wishing to light a fire during the Bush Fire Danger Period must obtain a fire permit from their local brigade or Fire Control Centre.

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said 28 LGAs will commence the Bush Fire Danger Period on Friday, September 1 in addition to six LGAs that commenced on Tuesday, August 1 due to prevailing dry conditions.

"Permits ensure that fire is used safely and to minimise the danger to landholders, their property and the community," Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

"While hazard reductions are an important part of preparations, landholders need to be extremely careful as warmer conditions mean fire can spread quickly and suddenly.

"Never leave a fire unattended and, if a fire does escape, make sure you call Triple Zero (000) immediately so that emergency services can respond and minimise the damage."

Commissioner Fitzsimmons urged home-owners to prepare for the upcoming fire season, noting warmer than average temperatures and below average rainfall are forecast for the coming months.

"Last week we saw a hint of the conditions the upcoming season may bring, with fire-fighters responding to 612 bush/grass fires that burnt 21,239 hectares, including three Watch and Act fires that threatened homes in Kempsey, Port Macquarie and Port Stephens," Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

"Firefighters have been busy undertaking hazard reductions in the lead up to the bush fire season and it is equally as important that residents play their part by preparing their property, which includes removing flammable materials from yards, clearing leaves from gutters and checking hose lengths.

"It is also important to make or update your Bush Fire Survival Plan and have a conversation with your family to ensure everyone knows what they will do and where they will go in the event that they are threatened by a bush fire."

To check the Fire Danger Ratings for your area or to download a Bush Fire Survival Plan, go to rfs.nsw.gov.au or contact your local Fire Control Centre.

